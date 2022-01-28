Former President Donald Trump unequivocally said that Ukraine is a “European problem” when asked by conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Friday morning whether or not the U.S. should be involved in defending the country against Russian aggression.

“Should we be involved in this? Should we at least be arming them?” Beck asked Trump about possible U.S. support for Ukraine.

“Europe should be totally involved,” Trump answered before giving a lengthy answer slamming Germany for becoming energy-dependent on Russia.

“I sent a white flag to Angela, who I got along with very well, different side of the plate, but that’s okay,” Trump said of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding “he sent the white flag of surrender because Germany made a deal with Russia with the pipeline. Nordstream is a disaster.”

“I got it stopped, stopped it cold,” Trump added before saying arguing how foolish, in his view, it was that Germany and the U.S. allowed it to go ahead.

“Don’t listen to them when they say 20 percent, 72 percent or more of their energy is going to come out of Russia and that means Russia controls them, Russia owns Germany in one of the dumbest moves I have ever seen,” Trump concluded.

“Russia has total control over Germany,” Trump added, “And they can’t fight them because of what is happening with the energy, but I would really say it is a European problem.”

Should America be involved in the Ukraine/Russia conflict? I asked former President Donald Trump: “Russia OWNS Germany … This is a European problem.” pic.twitter.com/yw25L4lJd9 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 28, 2022

In a separate exchange, Beck asked Trump what he would do to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from advancing into Ukraine.

“I think two weeks ago he had no intention of doing it. He was just negotiating and doing his schtick. Now, he’s seeing it’s like a clear path because of the stupid people he is dealing with.”

Beck pushed Trump as to “what would you say to Putin” if you were Joe Biden today.

Trump noted, “You can’t tell everything, you are playing a highly sophisticated game of poker” and you can’t “go out to the public” and reveal your negotiating tactics with someone like Putin.

Trump argued though, that “I think there are ways to talk him out of it,” arguing that Putin is very reliant on the price of oil.

“I drove the price of oil down, and that really hurt Russia and was killing OPEC,” Trump boasted, adding, “We were energy independent just a year ago and now we are like a bunch of beggars.”

Former President Trump tells me how he would deter Putin from invading Ukraine: “I think 2 weeks ago he had no intention of [invading]. Now, he’s seeing a clear path … I drove the price of oil down, and that really hurt Russia.” pic.twitter.com/i5G4DVqoLT — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 28, 2022

Watch the exchange above via The Blaze

