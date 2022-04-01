Chris Rock Shuts Down Anti-Will Smith Heckler During Boston Comedy Show: ‘No, No, No, No, No’

Chris Rock shut down a heckler who cursed out Will Smith while performing at Boston’s The Wilbur on Thursday.

Rock returned to the stage following two standup shows the night before, during which he acknowledged the Oscars slap by asking the audience, “How was your weekend?”

The stand-up comedian addressed his audience the same way on Thursday, prompting an audience member to shout, “Fuck Will Smith,” according to People.

“No, no, no, no, no…” Rock replied, immediately shutting it down.

The night before, Rock had clarified that he’s “still kinda processing what happened,” referring to Smith smacking him across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

“I don’t have like a bunch of shit about what happened,” he said in an audio clip obtained by Variety. “So if you came to hear that I’m not–I had like a whole I wrote before this weekend.”

Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd Listen to the audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022

Smith was the first to address the incident, apologizing to the Academy while accepting the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in the film King Richard.

The actor later apologized to Rock directly in a Monday Instagram post, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com