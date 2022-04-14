Stephen Colbert poked fun at the technical difficulties New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) faced while announcing the arrest of Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting.

The host first celebrated the suspect’s arrest and the “miracle” that nobody was killed during the mass shooting.

“That is a wonderful sound to hear — happiness in this room — because New York City has been on edge for the last 24 hours following yesterday’s awful subway shooting,” Colbert said on Wednesday night. “At least 29 people were injured but, thankfully, all are in stable condition, and according to the NYPD, no one has life-threatening injuries as a result.”

He later turned his attention to the announcement of James’ arrest, in which Adams appeared virtually as he is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Following a press conference with NYPD officials and executives, Adams called in live from Gracie Mansion, but there must have been some technical difficulties or communication errors, as Adams was shown silently standing for roughly 26 seconds as strange noises could be heard in the background.

“My fellow New Yorkers: We got him. We got him,” Adams eventually said following the strange pause. “I cannot thank the men and women, the New York City Police Department enough as well as the federal agents, our state police, our first responders, from the 911 operators to the various state and medical professions. We got him.”

After playing the clip, Colbert turned to the camera and said, “for my reaction to that news, let’s go live to camera one.”

Colbert then turned to camera one and stood motionless for about 30 seconds, as bizarre sounds and scraping noises played in the background.

“Great!” Colbert eventually said.

Watch above, via CBS.

