Colin Jost Jokes During Weekend Update That Zelensky’s Grammys Message ‘Missed an Opportunity for a Legendary G.I. Jane Joke’

SNL’s Weekend Update poked fun at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to ban Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years in the wake of him slapping Chris Rock.

“Is that a punishment?” said Colin Jost. “He can still be nominated, and even win an award. He can even go to the after party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”

“Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars,” he continued. “Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.”

Jost later took a second jab at the slap situation, noting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s video message at the Grammy Awards.

“It was a heartfelt, impassioned plea to help the people of Ukraine but missed an opportunity for a legendary G.I. Jane joke,” Jost said, referencing Rock’s joke that prompted the slap.

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has spoken publicly about having alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that caused her baldness.

Watch above, via SNL

