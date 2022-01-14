Stephen Colbert celebrated the news that 11 members of the Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, were arrested by the FBI and charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

Jonathon Moseley, Rhodes’ attorney, confirmed the news to the New York Times, sharing that his client and 10 others were arrested by the FBI and accused of “seditious conspiracy.”

“You lucky people are here on a historic evening because just over a year after the January 6th insurrection, the Feds are dishing out some serious consequences, because today an Oath Keeper leader and ten others were charged with seditious conspiracy related to the Capitol attack!” Colbert said Thursday night, getting met with serious cheers and applause from the audience.

The host went on to joke that “up until now, the most serious charge any of these guys has gotten is impersonating a Flintstone,” referring to the fact that the arrests mark the first time the Justice Department invoked such a serious charge against those who stormed the Capitol.

“Come on! That’s real! That’s realer than real! This is huge! Seditious conspiracy is no slap on the wrist — it’s a charge of inciting rebellion against the federal government that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison,” he said.

“That’s pretty bad. That’s pretty bad, I’ve got to say, but somehow it feels like it should be more. Like, if you tried to take the government down, you should go away for longer than one Billie Eilish.”

Watch above, via CBS.

