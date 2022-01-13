Oath Keepers Founder Charged for Seditious Conspiracy in Major Jan 6 Arrest

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and several other members of the far-right militia group have been arrested by the FBI and charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes’ attorney, Jonathon Moseley, confirmed to the media that his client and 10 others have been arrested by the FBI. All 11 of them have been accused for “seditious conspiracy,” marking the first time that the Justice Department has invoked this charge against participants in the Capitol riot.

The charges come after several members of the Oath Keepers were already indicted on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of Congress. Two of those charged have pled guilty so far, and as several militia members of the organization are cooperating with investigators.

The Justice Department released a statement on the charges against Rhodes and his fellow defendants, saying that “in late December 2020, via encrypted and private communications applications, Rhodes and various co-conspirators coordinated and planned to travel to Washington, D.C., on or around Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the certification of the electoral college vote, the indictment alleges. Rhodes and several co-conspirators made plans to bring weapons to the area to support the operation.” The indictment outlines multiple elements of the sedition charges before saying that the Oath Keepers’ ultimate goal on January 6th was to breach the Capitol and forcefully disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

The charge of seditious conspiracy carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

