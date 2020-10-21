Comedy legend Mel Brooks endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president in his first-ever political video, — claiming that President Donald Trump has failed to keep the nation safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Brooks’ son and bestselling author Max took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the video with the caption, “My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now.”

In the video, Max and his son are standing outside of Brooks’ home in masks while Brooks shows off his “Cup of Joe” mug.

“They can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus,” Brooks said. “And Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it.”

Brooks then went on to explain why he’ll be voting for Biden in the upcoming election.

“Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going,” he said. “Take a tip from me, vote for Joe,” Mel added before leaving to fill out his ballot.

Max and Mel Brooks made headlines in March for their lighthearted PSA warning viewers about how social distancing keeps people safe amid the pandemic.

Watch above, via Max Brooks’ Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]