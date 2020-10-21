Rudy Giuliani Shown Getting Extremely Comfortable With Young Actress in Excruciating Scene From New Borat Movie

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was reportedly caught on camera laying on a hotel bed and flirting with an undercover actor in the new Borat sequel.

According to several early reviews for the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — out this Friday on Amazon — Giuliani was duped into the hotel room of an actress playing Borat’s daughter.

“Soon after their segment, the interviewer — Borat’s daughter in the film, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova — brings Giuliani into the hotel bedroom, the pair flirt between sharp edits, he lies down on the bed, and runs his hand down his pants on camera,” Mic detailed, before Borat, played by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, reportedly “storms in screaming, ‘She’s 15, she’s too old for you!'”

The Guardian reported similar details, claiming Giuliani “is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist,” after “the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite.”

In its own review, Vanity Fair wrote that the actress meets Giuliani “in a hotel room, where he holds her hands, compliments her appearance, and follows her to the bedroom.”

“She spends some time elaborately taking off their microphones; briefly, he lies down on the bed. His hand is in his pants,” Vanity Fair reported. “Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point. They are strategically interrupted before more transpires, but you cannot help wondering exactly what Giuliani may have done next.”

The Daily Beast’s review painted an even worse and more sexual picture of the situation.

“On what appear to be hidden cameras, we see Giuliani remove her microphone and ask for her phone number and address as he sits down on the bed. He starts patting her backside as she removes the microphone from his pants,” the Beast reported. “Giuliani then lies down on the bed and starts sticking his hands down his pants in a suggestive manner.”

Giuliani revealed he had been tricked by Cohen in July, and that he had called the police on the comedian for bursting into the hotel room wearing “a pink transgender outfit.”

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani declared. “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

Giuliani added, “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Giuliani left out the details of the encounter which are now being reported on in reviews for the movie.

