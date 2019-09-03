Conan O’Brien recently traveled to Greenland for Conan Without Borders. The special airs tonight, and in a preview released by TBS, you can see O’Brien finding out just how “excited” the people of Greenland are by the idea.

O’Brien made his own futile attempt to purchase Greenland and even use “the White House credit card.”

Greenland recently emphasized the country is absolutely not for sale, and the people O’Brien talked to weren’t exactly thrilled about the idea. (Although one appreciative man was thankful for all the publicity Trump has given Greenland.)

You can watch above, via TBS. Conan Without Borders airs tonight on TBS at 10 pm.

[image via screengrab]

