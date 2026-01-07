Conan O’Brien Knocks ‘F Trump’ Comedians: ‘You’re Just Screaming and You’re Just Angry’

Zachary Leeman
Jan 7th, 2026, 10:04 am
 

Conan O’Brien warned comedians giving in to their anger at President Donald Trump that they are being “co-opted” and not making much of a difference.

In a conversation with Oxford Union on Tuesday, O’Brien noted he often hears people say how “great” Trump must be for comedians. The one-time Tonight Show host argued the opposite, saying “talking crazy” is part of Trump’s brand and it makes it difficult to structure satire around it. O’Brien cited Trump’s construction of a White House ballroom as something sketch comedy writers would likely come up with to mock Trump — except it’s reality.

“Comedy needs a straight line to go off of, and we don’t have a straight line right now. We have a very bendy, rubbery line,” he said.

O’Brien also warned “F Trump” comedians that they are giving in to anger and giving up their “best weapon.”

He argued:

Some comics go the route of I’m going to just say ‘F Trump’ all the time or that’s their comedy. And I think well now, a little bit, you’re being co-opted because you’re so angry. You’ve been lulled. It’s like a siren leading you into the rocks. You’ve been lulled into just saying ‘F Trump. F Trump. F Trump. Screw this guy.’ And I think you’ve now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you’ve exchanged it for anger.

O’Brien, who was a late-night host for nearly 30 years before turning to podcasting, pushed back against Trump critics who argue things are “serious,” requiring comedians to be more serious.

He said:

That person or any person like that would say, ‘Well, things are too serious now. I don’t need to be funny.’ And I think, well, if you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny. You just have to find a way. And you just have to find a way to channel that anger into a way…because good art will always be a great weapon, will always be a perfect weapon against power. But if you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.

Watch above via Oxford Union.

