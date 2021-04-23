A congressman who blasted Cardi B’s Grammy performance of WAP on the House floor admitted that at the time of his rant in Congress, he had not even seen it.

Speaking on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) ripped the FCC for not acting after the performance at the Grammys by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion — which aired on CBS.

“I received complaints in my office — and rightfully so — about Cardi B and the Grammys,” Grothman said. “They wonder why we should be paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation. … I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency. Wake up FCC and begin to do your job! The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency!”

Hours later, Cardi B fired back at the Wisconsin Republican via Twitter.

“This gets me so mad ya don’t even know!” Cardi wrote.

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

Turns out, Grothman hadn’t even seen the performance that evidently enraged some of his constituents. Speaking with TMZ, Grothman admitted he hadn’t seen WAP. He finally got around to checking it out afterwards — and told TMZ he shut the performance off after two minutes because he found it “offensive and boring.”

Perhaps this remix might be more to Grothman’s liking.

