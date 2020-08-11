WATCH: Someone Set Ben Shapiro’s WAP Recitation to Music, Does It Slap? You Decide

…This was always going to be how it ends.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro went on a monologue against the feminist movement on Monday by reviewing WAP, the new hit song from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Shapiro’s self-censored lyrical reading blew up across Twitter, and eventually, the internet did that thing it does by setting Shapiro’s rendition to music.

Now, even though Shapiro’s reading already made waves across the internet once, the music takes everything to a whole new level, and the Twitterverse strongly agreed for better or worse:

sorry cardi. only ben can perform this song now. https://t.co/dbOK6E2DJ3 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 11, 2020

This video set white people back 400 years. 😂 https://t.co/iCSWnaYVAC — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 11, 2020

song of the summer https://t.co/b8WpeFIiFD — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 11, 2020

Who’s inventing the tik tok dance? https://t.co/0fy3xwYj68 — Evan Rosenfeld (@evansss) August 11, 2020

This is the Ben Shapiro sauce high water mark. He’ll never get close again. https://t.co/WkwSSxHkVA — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 11, 2020

Okay, maybe I can get with cancel culture just this one time https://t.co/MC807Tcf7P — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 11, 2020

This joint made my phone combust https://t.co/pgZxiPfAJu — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) August 11, 2020

i regret to inform you that this kinda slaps https://t.co/fpL6D6o6jy — でじこと Dexter Thomas (@dexdigi) August 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]