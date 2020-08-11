comScore

WATCH: Someone Set Ben Shapiro’s WAP Recitation to Music, Does It Slap? You Decide

By Ken MeyerAug 11th, 2020, 2:09 pm

…This was always going to be how it ends.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro went on a monologue against the feminist movement on Monday by reviewing WAP, the new hit song from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Shapiro’s self-censored lyrical reading blew up across Twitter, and eventually, the internet did that thing it does by setting Shapiro’s rendition to music.

Now, even though Shapiro’s reading already made waves across the internet once, the music takes everything to a whole new level, and the Twitterverse strongly agreed for better or worse:

