Daily Show Co-Creator Blasts ‘S**ty F**king People’ Who Watch Gutfeld As Super Bowl Ad Declares Him ‘King of Late Night’

Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead doesn’t think Greg Gutfeld is the “new king of late night comedy” as an upcoming Super Bowl ad suggests, but instead crowned the Fox News host as the king of the “shitty fucking people” watching his show.

Gutfeld! has been a ratings winner for Fox News, the ratings often outpacing traditional late night shows from the likes of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

SiriusXM host Dean Obedeillah acknowledged Gutfeld’s success in a discussion this week about the Super Bowl ad, but argued comedians would still prefer being booked on a Colbert than a Fox News show. He also argued Gutfeld does have the benefit of airing earlier than the other late night programs he competes against.

Winstead acknowledged Gutfeld’s success too, although she came down much harder on the comedian, as well as podcaster Joe Rogan.

“He ain’t funny to me, but we see that there’s an audience out there for shit like that, there’s an audience out there for shit like Joe Rogan, there’s an audience out there of fucking shitty people. 70 million people voted for Trump,” she said. “Like Fox News, those people are going to laugh at shit we think is fucked up. The bottom line is do I want them as my audience? No. I would never want to go on that show. It would never benefit me in any way.”

Winstead even blasted Gutfeld’s act as “gross.”

“He makes jokes about shit that I care about, which is gross. I think that whole situation’s gross,” she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 15-second Gutfeld ad is the most valuable promotion Fox News is doing for the Super Bowl. The ad reportedly features Gutfeld dressed as royalty as he’s declares “the new king of late night.”

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

