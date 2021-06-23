Dave Chappelle says he refuses to apologize to Candace Owens after savagely ripping into the conservative commentator during his YouTube special released last year.

“There is no possible way that I owe Candace Owens an apology, is there?” Chappelle asked during the latest episode of his new podcast Midnight Miracle, prompting co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey to agree that he does not.

Chappelle referred to Owens as a “rotten bitch” in his 8:46 special, which was released days after the murder of George Floyd. In the special, the comedian went after Owens for attempting to paint Floyd as a “criminal.” Chappelle said at the time, “I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stinky pussy.”

On his podcast, Chappelle said comedians “shouldn’t apologize for jokes” as it sets a “bad precedent.” He then doubled down on his attack of Owens, calling her “cruel and dangerous and completely the opposite of any Black woman I’ve ever met in my life.” While “it’s not illegal to be an asshole,” he added, he found her comments about Floyd to be “particularly cruel.”

Chappelle did offer one tongue-in-cheek apology, however, in reference to calling Owens an “articulate idiot” during his special. “I’m sorry I called you articulate,” he said.

Later in the episode, Jon Stewart joined the conversation and weighed in on the situation. “Here’s why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens,” he said. “Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you’re willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it.”

Stewart continued, “Her life is provocation, her brand is provocation, that’s how she makes her money.” The former Daily Show host added that instead of a “genuine offer of argument and exchange of ideas,” Owens specializes in “provocation and a troll that’s meant to increase brand recognition.”

