Dave Chappelle went off on media pundits Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham during his latest Netflix special 8:46 — a reference to how long a Minneapolis cop knelt on George Floyd’s neck before he died.

“I’ve seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle said before assuring his audience he doesn’t care what Floyd did before he was killed. He wouldn’t even care if Floyd kicked Owens in a pretty personal and painful spot.

Chappelle then went after Ingraham, ripping the Fox anchor for telling LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” while calling her some very harsh words.

He referred to Ingraham as “a regular-ass white b*tch with a platform” and reminded her that James was on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was only 17-years-old, and later “exceeded every expectation.”

The standup comedian also went after CNN host Don Lemon, claiming he was furious when he heard the anchor calling for celebrities to be more vocal about Floyd’s death and police brutality. Chappelle argued people didn’t care what public figures had to say — they could speak up for themselves.

“Answer me: Do you want to see a celebrity right now? Do we give a f*ck what Ja Rule thinks? Does it matter about celebrity? No, this is the streets talking for themselves, they don’t need me right now,” he said. “I kept my mouth shut. And I’ll still keep my mouth shut. But don’t think my silence is complicit”

Watch above, via Netflix.

