The third season of David Letterman’s interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is returning to Netflix on October 21 with an all-star lineup. The four-episode run will feature interviews with Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr. and Lizzo, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

My Next Guest shows a somewhat different side of Letterman as talk show host, with his long-form interviews being more in-depth and personal in nature. The show’s first season included talks with Barack Obama, Jerry Seinfeld, George Clooney, Howard Stern, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Malala Yousafzai. Season 2’s lineup featured Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. Season 3 will only consist of four episodes.

Portions of My Next Guests are filmed outside of the studio, typically with Letterman visiting the homes of his celebrity guests. Kardashian briefly appeared on the show during West’s episode, in which the rapper gave Letterman a tour of his home and had the late-night host try on his designer clothing. The interview also covered West’s support for President Donald Trump.

Rumors that Chappelle would be appearing on the third season emerged in July when the comedian was spotted hanging out with Letterman in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Back in March, Letterman and Kardashian were spotted with a camera crew at a CVS in Calabasas, California, where the reality star lives.

My Next Guest marks Letterman’s first talk show since leaving CBS’ The Late Show in 2015. The first two seasons of the Netflix series received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. All four episodes of Season 3 will be available to watch on Oct. 21.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]