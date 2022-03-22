Disney Brands Decry Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws as Employees Walk Out Over Company’s Handling of Controversial Florida Bill

Many of Disney’s biggest brands have issued statements in support of the LGBTQ+ community as employees stage nationwide walkouts following the company’s handling of a controversial Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Several Disney-owned companies shared statements on Tuesday — the same day as the company-wide walkout — including Hulu, ESPN, FX, and Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney Company is comprised of Disney Corporate, Disney Television Animation, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Disney Streaming, Enterprise Finance, Enterprise Technology/Global Information Security, and Bento Box.

We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives. We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community. — Hulu (@hulu) March 22, 2022

DCappella stands with the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/bPHBTixssY — Disney’s DCappella (@DCappellaMusic) March 22, 2022

We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ employees, creatives, families, friends, and allies. We proudly advocate for equality, inclusivity and above all, denounce legislation that infringes on the basic human rights for the LGBTQIA+ community and all underrepresented voices. — Onyx Collective (@OnyxCollective) March 22, 2022

Disney Music Group stands with the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/J6xvVPV930 — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) March 22, 2022

While most of the brands voiced support through a statement, ESPN’s Twitter account also spotlighted several LGBTQ+ athletes, including Patricio Manuel, the first transgender man to box professionally in the U.S.

We’ll continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes, like the ones that we’ll be sharing in this thread. — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

Player. Parent. Pioneer. Layshia Clarendon, the WNBA’s first openly non-binary and transgender player, on how she has embraced her sexuality and identity: https://t.co/zwj14kZtTE — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

Patricio Manuel won his pro boxing debut in 2018, becoming the first transgender man to box professionally in the U.S. Manuel has yet to return to the ring and does not know whether he ever will again: https://t.co/dkk1eKLAL1 — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2022

Marvel, also owned by Disney, had previously issued a statement condemning anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, writing, “Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

Gabrielle Union additionally called out Disney for its response to the controversial Florida legislation while at the premiere of Disney Plus’s reimagining of Cheaper by the Dozen.

The statements were issued as employees across the nation walked out of Disney companies in protest of the handling of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation.

While Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to LGBTQ+ employees for his failure to be a “stronger ally,” also promising to pause all political donations in Florida, employees walking out argued that a temporary pause is not enough.

“[The Walt Disney Company] must reaffirm the company’s commitment to protecting and advocating for its LGBTQIA+ staff, even in the face of political risk,” read a statement from employees.

“[The Walt Disney Company] must take responsibility for their inaction to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ children and their families by making substantial contributions to The Trevor Project and other human rights advocacy groups in an effort to regain our trust in the company’s inclusion and equality effort.”

The bill, which had already passed before Chapek’s apology, prohibits teachers and staff from instructing topics such as sexual orientation or gender identity with students from kindergarten to third grade and gives parents more access to their children’s education and health records.

The legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has indicated will be signed into law, also allows parents to sue their child’s school district if they believe the policy is violated.

