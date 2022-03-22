Disney Brands Decry Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws as Employees Walk Out Over Company’s Handling of Controversial Florida Bill

By Leia IdlibyMar 22nd, 2022, 3:08 pm
 
Disney Employees Stage Walkout Over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Many of Disney’s biggest brands have issued statements in support of the LGBTQ+ community as employees stage nationwide walkouts following the company’s handling of a controversial Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Several Disney-owned companies shared statements on Tuesday — the same day as the company-wide walkout — including Hulu, ESPN, FX, and Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney Company is comprised of Disney Corporate, Disney Television Animation, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Disney Streaming, Enterprise Finance, Enterprise Technology/Global Information Security, and Bento Box.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walt Disney World (@waltdisneyworld)

While most of the brands voiced support through a statement, ESPN’s Twitter account also spotlighted several LGBTQ+ athletes, including Patricio Manuel, the first transgender man to box professionally in the U.S.

Marvel, also owned by Disney, had previously issued a statement condemning anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, writing, “Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

Gabrielle Union additionally called out Disney for its response to the controversial Florida legislation while at the premiere of Disney Plus’s reimagining of Cheaper by the Dozen.

The statements were issued as employees across the nation walked out of Disney companies in protest of the handling of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation.

While Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to LGBTQ+ employees for his failure to be a “stronger ally,” also promising to pause all political donations in Florida, employees walking out argued that a temporary pause is not enough.

“[The Walt Disney Company] must reaffirm the company’s commitment to protecting and advocating for its LGBTQIA+ staff, even in the face of political risk,” read a statement from employees.

“[The Walt Disney Company] must take responsibility for their inaction to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ children and their families by making substantial contributions to The Trevor Project and other human rights advocacy groups in an effort to regain our trust in the company’s inclusion and equality effort.”

The bill, which had already passed before Chapek’s apology, prohibits teachers and staff from instructing topics such as sexual orientation or gender identity with students from kindergarten to third grade and gives parents more access to their children’s education and health records.

The legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has indicated will be signed into law, also allows parents to sue their child’s school district if they believe the policy is violated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: