Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music in Wild Twitter Rant: ‘This is a F*cking Nightmare Unfollow Me’

In a lengthy Twitter rant shared Thursday night, Doja Cat declared that her music career — and “everything” — is dead.

it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

“(I)t’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

Doja Cat posted the comment in response to several fans who called her out for failing to stop to greet them while they waited for her in the rain in Paraguay.

“I know it’s not your obligation to greet your fans who were there during the rain, but asking waiters not to talk to you and not look you in the eye at your ‘private’ party? haha where was the humility?” wrote Twitter user @milecardenass.

oh boy if you only knew — i quit (@DojaCat) March 24, 2022

“Oh boy if you only knew,” Doja Cat wrote in a rather cryptic reply.

The artist’s fans also seemed upset that she didn’t share more about her time in Paraguay while she marketed her performance at Brazil’s Lollapalooza music festival and apologized for not putting on a “good enough show.”

I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. 💕🇧🇷 — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

Fans seemed upset that Doja Cat apologized for her performance in Brazil without acknowledging that her Paraguay concernt was canceled altogether.

Doja Cat was meant to perform at the Asunciónico festival, held in the Paraguay’s capital, yet the event was canceled due to extreme weather conditions — which also caused Miley Cyrus’ plane to emergency land.

girl, you have been in this game for 12 minutes, Miley Cyrus is a TITAN of pop music from years now, she ALMOST DIED ON A PLANE and STILL even APOLOGIZED when there was nothing to apologize for, just acknowledge and then u can move on — Chelo Galeano (@chelegaleano) March 25, 2022

One fan directly compared Doja Cat to Cyrus, writing, “girl, you have been in this game for 12 minutes, Miley Cyrus is a TITAN of pop music from years now, she ALMOST DIED ON A PLANE and STILL even APOLOGIZED when there was nothing to apologize for, just acknowledge and then u can move on.”

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!” wrote another fan.

Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!! — 𝗦𝗢𝗙𝗜 𝗭𝗔𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗜 (@SofiZapattini) March 24, 2022

Another Twitter user, who’s name on the platform is “JUSTICE FOR PARAGUAY,” also shared an image labeling Doja Cat Paraguay’s “Public Enemy #1.”

“It’s too late to apologize,” one Twitter user added, prompting Doja Cat to clarify that she’s “not sorry,”

I’m not sorry — i quit (@DojaCat) March 24, 2022

Fed up of the hate, Doja Cat later claimed that she is leaving the music industry altogether, changing her Twitter name to “i quit.”

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

“This shit ain’t for me so I’m out,” she wrote in a nother tweet. “Y’all take care.”

