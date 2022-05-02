Drew Barrymore Apologizes for ‘Making Light’ of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial After Facing Backlash

Drew Barrymore has apologized for “making light” of the Johnny Depp – Amber Heard trial after facing backlash for remarks she made on her daytime talk show.

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” she said on The Drew Barrymore show last week. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

Barrymore was met with criticism from fans following the comment, prompting her to issue an apology via a video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” she said.

Barrymore vowed to be “a more thoughtful and better person moving forward,” adding, “Because all I want to do is be a good person.”

“I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it,” she concluded. “And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, claiming that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. Although Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard has since filed a $100 million countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

While the public has largely sided with Depp, the actor had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020. The British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

