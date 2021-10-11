Eric Clapton, guitarist and anti-vaxxer extraordinaire, is now bankrolling British group Jam for Freedom, whose lyrics include, “You can stick your poison vaccine up your arse.”

According to Rolling Stone, Cambel McLaughlin, founder of Jam for Freedom, and “pro-medical choice” 27-year-old, has been performing with his band for free in public spaces in the United Kingdom as way to spread anti-lockdown messages to their fans.

McLaughlin told the magazine that he was arrested for “breach of Covid regulations” during one of the group’s shows, and is often stopped by the police.

McLaughlin created a GoFundMe Page in order to pay for the group’s legal fees, as well as transportation and gas after their car was wrecked in an accident.

The page caught the attention of none other than Eric Clapton, who donated £1,000 to the group on the site.

“I’m, like, this could be fake,” McLaughlin told Rolling Stone, also explaining that he emailed the account listed on the donation and received a text back from the rockstar himself. “It was something complimentary, along the lines of, ‘Hey, it’s Eric — great work you’re doing.'”

Clapton’s donations did not stop there, as he later offered his family’s six person VW Transporter van to help the group through their transportation troubles.

The group thanked Clapton in an Instagram post, with the caption, “THANK YOU [Clapton] for lending us your bus to continue our tour. We WILL continue your legacy of live music!”

McLaughlin also told the magazine that Clapton gave them the money needed to buy a new van, and that he offered to sit in with the band at one point.

Clapton has been making headlines for his anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine messaging, once collaborating with fellow music legend Van Morrison on a song titled “Stand and Deliver.” The lyrics take aim at Covid-19 lockdowns and accuse the U.K. government of attacking personal freedoms.

He additionally released an anti-vax anthem titled “This Has Gotta Stop,” after he penned a letter claiming he had a “disastrous” reaction to the coronavirus vaccine.

