‘F*ck Him!’ Watch Kim Kardashian React in Real Time to Tristan Thompson’s Fourth Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian first heard of Tristan Thompson’s bombshell paternity scandal while filming the latest episode of The Kardashians, and she did not hold back.

For those blissfully unaware of Thompson’s shockingly habitual tendency to cheat on Khloe Kardashian, this is the fourth time the Chicago Bulls player has been unfaithful to the youngest Kardashian.

Thompson first cheated on Khloe with Instagram model Lani Blair — while Khloe was pregnant with his child.

He later made headlines in 2019 when he cheated on Khloe again with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend and social media influencer Jordyn Woods.

Model Sydney Chase then revealed that she and Thompson “hung out multiple times” in January 2021 as Thompson did not disclose that he was still in a relationship with Khloe.

The final and perhaps most shocking scandal of them all? Thompson impregnated trainer Maralee Nichols on his birthday — the night before Khloe threw him a massive party.

Kim got news of the latest scandal at 6:30 one January morning and quickly assembled her crew to start filming her live reaction.

“Guys, let’s get to the gym right now. I don’t know what’s going on,” Kim tells producers, with one of them replying, “Only important shit happens before 7:30.”

An outraged Kim immediately called her mother and manager Kris Jenner to vent about the scandal.

“His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her.’ It’s his whole thing! ‘I’m Tristan Thompson, I met this girl, in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday,'” she said. “So I sent it to him and said, ‘Does Khloe know about this?’ Khloe doesn’t even fucking know.”

Kim then received a call from Kylie, who immediately asked, “You’re lying?”

“No, I’m not fucking lying. I’m shaking for her. My soul kills, dies for her,” Kim responded. “She’s not awake. And what’s so fucking crazy is he wrote a whole declaration … I’m filming right now, but this is always what happens with us, because I’m always filming when this happens.”

Kim then read paperwork filed by Thompson regarding the scandal, as Nichols had sued him for child support, claiming she was pregnant with their child.

In the documents, Thompson admitted to having “sexual intercourse” with Nichols, referred to as “Petitioner,” one time in March 2021 in Houston, Texas.

“I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with Petitioner in March because it was my birthday. Petitioner initiated sexual contact and never objected to having sexual intercourse,” Thompson stated. “Petitioner insisted that she would meet me at my hotel and spend the night. She wanted to give me a special birthday surprise which I understood to be sex. When we got to my hotel room we immediately had sexual intercourse.’”

Kim read the paragraph aloud, prompting Kylie to ask, “Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?”

“He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her,” Kim said. “Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road, and then slept with this girl. Khloe’s not answering, she has no idea.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who joined the call as Kim was reading the documents, added, “It’s never-ending betrayal, is what it is.”

“The whole thing that’s so sad is [Khloe] wants a baby boy and now this girl is having a fucking baby boy,” Kim exclaimed. “A fucking random that he sleeps with one night? Fuck him. I was so team him.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

