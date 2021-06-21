Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Dish About Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal on Andy Cohen’s Reunion Special

Andy Cohen promised fans that nothing would be off-limits during his Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, and he delivered — even asking the sisters about the infamous Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

Cohen sat down with the Kardashian-Jenner family for the second half of their reunion special, asking Khloé Kardashian about her relationship with Tristan Thompson — her on-again, off-again boyfriend and the father of their daughter True.

The host then segued to the piece of gossip essentially every viewer wanted to know about: the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” Kardashian said about Woods, later claiming she never received a personal apology from Woods following the incident.

For those who do not keep up with the Kardashians, Thompson and Woods — Kylie Jenner’s then best friend and roommate — were caught kissing at a party he threw in February 2019.

This was not the first time Thompson cheated on Kardashian, as he has been caught multiple times, including just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

Woods later addressed the situation on Red Table Top, explaining, “I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house], he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Kardashian added during the reunion. “I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

Jenner also clarified that her friendship with Woods is likely over, saying, “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” Kylie shared. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

While Khloé Kardashian clarified she has forgiven Woods, Kim Kardashian interjected to highlight that Thompson and Khloé have a child together.

“Tristan has a baby with Khloé,” Kim said. “Tristan will always be in our lives one way or another.

“If there’s no babies and shit goes down, like, sorry,” she added.

Despite Kim’s hesitancy to forgive and forget, Khloé clarified that she has no qualms if Jenner decided to rekindle her friendship with Woods, adding, “If I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

