Fox News Media to Release Original Christmas Movie, Promising Lumberjacks and Cameos From Hosts

Fox News Media is set to debut its first original Christmas movie, streaming on Fox Nation from November 26 through November 2021.

Brain Power Studio is producing the film, titled Christmas in the Rockies, in association with INSP Films and Fox Nation.

The movie will follow Katie Jolly, whose dreams of leaving her small town to escape to New York City are derailed when she ends up taking over the family’s lumber business once a relative is injured.

“See how the bumps in the road of life turn into magic moments,” says the narrator of the film’s trailer. “Cozy up with Fox Nation for a story about the importance of family.”

Viewers should also expect a love interest and a lumberjack competition, which Jolly must learn to navigate amid financial troubles.

As if love and lumberjacks weren’t enough, Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt are also expected to make cameos in the Christmas film.

Competing with Hallmark and Netflix’s Christmas collections, Fox Nation has also bought the rights to Christmas on the Coast and Christmas on the Range, which are already available to stream.

Fox Nation has been pushing to expand its original entertainment content and stray away from its classic opinion-heavy commentary, explaining their move to holiday movies.

Watch the trailer above, via Fox Nation.

