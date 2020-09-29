Gabrielle Union and NBC Entertainment have “reached an amicable resolution” after the former America’s Got Talent judge accused the show of having a “toxic culture,” which included racism and discrimination on set.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” NBC and Union said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Union filed a complaint against NBC in June after she was fired from AGT. The actress’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, released a statement alleging that Chairman of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, “threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show.”

Union first brought up complains of a “toxic culture” at AGT in November of last year. She accused guest judge Jay Leno of making a racist joke about Koreans in her presence, and said producers told her one of her hairstyles was “too black” for the show. Another one of the actress’s complaints also involved producer Simon Cowell allegedly smoking cigarettes indoors.

Earlier this year, NBC and Cowell’s production company, Syco, launched a joint investigation looking into Union’s claims of racial insensitivity on set. The parties said in a statement that “no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.”

NBC and Cowell’s company further noted that Union’s dismissal from the show was unrelated to her raising concerns about its workplace. Still, the accused parties acknowledged, “While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

No further details were provided concerning the terms of the resolution between Union and NBC.

