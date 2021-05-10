Gal Gadot spoke out against Joss Whedon as the director faces several abuse allegations — confirming previous reports that he allegedly threatened her career.

While sitting down with Israeli outlet N12 this weekend, Gadot addressed allegations that first emerged in a Hollywood Reporter interview with her costar Ray Fisher, who had previously slammed Whedon’s conduct on the Justice League set as “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

While Fisher did not comment on Gadot’s relationship with Whedon, instead highlighting his own problems with him, a source involved in Justice League claimed that the Wonder Woman star did often “clash” with the director.

“What I had with Joss, basically, is that he kind of threatened my career, and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead,” Gadot told reporter Yuna Leibzon. “I handled it on the spot.”

While not confirming the reports until this weekend, Gadot had alluded to tensions with Whedon in a December interview with the Los Angeles Times, praising Fisher’s criticism of the director by saying, “I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth.”

“I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened,” she said. “I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

Actor Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, additionally claimed Whedon “abused his power on set.”

Several of Carpenter’s costars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, and Michelle Trachtenberg, either echoed the allegations or voiced support for Carpenter — Trachtenberg even claiming there was an on-set rule barring Whedon from being alone with her.

