George Clooney believes the Trump name has officially been tarnished in the wake of last week’s pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s devastating to watch the ‘People’s House’ being desecrated in that way,” the actor said on the KCRW podcast. “But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way that everybody kept waiting for what’s … the straw that breaks the camel’s back?”

“And it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved, and outrage just didn’t even matter anymore,” the actor added. “Even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him, none of that seemed to matter. This mattered.”

Clooney continued, “This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, all of them into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

The actor went on to point out that many of Trump’s former allies in the GOP, including Elaine Chao, Mick Mulvaney and General John Kelly, have turned against him following the violent siege.

“And if this is what it takes to sort of set us on the right path,” Clooney said, “at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster.”

Clooney has had much to say about Trump in recent weeks. Last month, the actor said the president would have won a second term had he only stressed the importance of wearing masks to combat the coronavirus.

Earlier in December, Clooney recalled Trump as a guy hitting on cocktail waitresses in New York City.

In addition to being an outspoken detractor of Trump, Clooney is also an avid supporter of Joe Biden. The actor said last month that the country is in “much better shape” now that Biden will be sworn into office.

Listen below to Clooney’s comments about the Capitol riots.

