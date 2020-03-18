comScore

Good News: Watch Artists Perform Virtual Concerts For Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Leia IdlibyMar 18th, 2020, 4:25 pm

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Although live concerts have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, several artists have taken this opportunity to entertain their fans from home as part of a virtual music series.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) have presented an initiative titled “Together, At Home,” which features live performances from artists on Instagram and Twitter.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was the first to perform as part of the Global Citizen initiative, followed by John Legend and Charlie Puth, who will be performing on Instagram live later on Wednesday:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chris played a mini gig at home earlier today on IG Live. @glblctzn @WHO @JohnLegend #TogetherAtHome

A post shared by Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) on

Other artists, including Pink, Keith Urban, Diplo, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Josh Abbott BandDropkick Murphysand Chase Rice have also performed virtual concerts for their fans:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#InstaBand

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dear corona…

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

