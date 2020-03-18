Good News: Watch Artists Perform Virtual Concerts For Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.
Although live concerts have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, several artists have taken this opportunity to entertain their fans from home as part of a virtual music series.
Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) have presented an initiative titled “Together, At Home,” which features live performances from artists on Instagram and Twitter.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin was the first to perform as part of the Global Citizen initiative, followed by John Legend and Charlie Puth, who will be performing on Instagram live later on Wednesday:
Chris played a mini gig at home earlier today on IG Live. @glblctzn @WHO @JohnLegend #TogetherAtHome
Social distancing is important, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth – you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome
Other artists, including Pink, Keith Urban, Diplo, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Josh Abbott Band, Dropkick Murphys, and Chase Rice have also performed virtual concerts for their fans:
last night i invited @rhye over for the first corona sabbath. (We made that up because we we had iron on t-shirt letters.. maybe it will stick) . While we’re all in self imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house. up next sunday 3pm et @majorlazer… our albums done so we got a lot of new music…tune in on it live and @youtube #socialdistancing
*corona chaos ensues*
*toilet paper is now currency*
*frozen burritos for the rest of my life possibly*
“anyway, here’s wonderwall…” pic.twitter.com/rYbuNc7E8M
— hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 14, 2020
