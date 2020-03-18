With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Although live concerts have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, several artists have taken this opportunity to entertain their fans from home as part of a virtual music series.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) have presented an initiative titled “Together, At Home,” which features live performances from artists on Instagram and Twitter.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was the first to perform as part of the Global Citizen initiative, followed by John Legend and Charlie Puth, who will be performing on Instagram live later on Wednesday:

Other artists, including Pink, Keith Urban, Diplo, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Josh Abbott Band, Dropkick Murphys, and Chase Rice have also performed virtual concerts for their fans:

View this post on Instagram To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #InstaBand A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

*corona chaos ensues*

*toilet paper is now currency*

*frozen burritos for the rest of my life possibly* “anyway, here’s wonderwall…” pic.twitter.com/rYbuNc7E8M — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 14, 2020

View this post on Instagram Dear corona… A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

