Harry Styles fans are going after Fox News host Raymond Arroyo on social media after he criticized the singer for wearing women’s clothing.

While guest-hosting The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday night, Arroyo introduced a segment called “Things to Avoid in 2021,” which included comments taking aim at Styles’ fashion choices.

“Harry Styles, please stick to Armani menswear or at least pants,” said Arroyo. “The gender bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic. You look ridiculous and you’re not breaking any new ground. David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived. And the pearls were a really bad look.”

A fan of the former One Direction singer shared a clip of the segment on Twitter, along with the caption “harrykarma gonna get u.” Indeed it did.

fox news just can’t stop thinking ab harry styles 😌 stay pressed mr hairline it’s not gonna stop ;) harrykarma gonna get u pic.twitter.com/GVPFbWT36b — gᴴ (@hrrychrrys) December 30, 2020

A Styles fan account called “Real Fans Love Harry” told Arroyo his words were “really hurtful and unnecessary,” adding multiple photos of the singer in feminine outfits.

Mr @RaymondArroyo your words are really hurtful and unnecessary. Everyone can wear what they want. Clothes have no gender. And everyone who shows it, breaks stereotypes. Harry Styles does it.#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/jWDPZ95B0y — Real Fans Love Harry 💞 #FineLine (@TheHomeOfLoveHS) December 30, 2020

A fan account called “Proud of Harry” told Arroyo to “stop talking nonsense” and insisted that “clothes DO NOT have gender.”

stop talking nonsense, @RaymondArroyo. if I, as a woman, can wear pants or suits, then a man has the right to wear a dress or skirt. do you think that if you say any stupidity then suddenly men will stop wearing dresses? clothes DO NOT have gender. #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/BqcXjnDAel — °proud of harry 🥀 (@Hemmingsowata13) December 30, 2020

Additional Styles fans attacked Arroyo for everything from his hairline to his masculinity.

i know this man did not just come for harry styles…. fix your hairline then maybe we can talk #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/ejxKcGaXCQ — katieᵇˡᵐ | 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@ntltcswift) December 30, 2020

It’s always men like this that try to tell us what masculinity is… #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/KFaLEwuxfX — Mia (@miaxlarry) December 30, 2020

Styles made headlines last month when he wore a dress on the cover of Vogue. “I find myself looking at women’s clothes, thinking they’re amazing,” he told the magazine. “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens also attacked Styles for his fashion choices, tweeting last month to “bring back manly men” in response to the singer’s Vogue cover.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Styles later mocked Owens by sharing a photo of himself eating a banana while wearing a blue pantsuit with frills, captioning the image: “Bring back manly men.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

See more tweets below of how Styles fans took aim at Arroyo using the hashtag “#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles.”

weird insecure white men being obsessed with harry while he stays unbothered, rich and pretty #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/UgyQxUwuak — nan loves hrry (@kissysvogue) December 30, 2020

There is nothing wrong with being attracted to the Harry Styles, we get it honey he’s hot #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/z3s64EEQsB — ♕ari (@jalboyhazza) December 30, 2020

same old shit but a different day 🤸 #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/XPeo4eQW3G — r (HE/they) 🚣 #TCOE (@dlibyhweather) December 30, 2020

people can wear whatever they want, get over it :3 #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/Rsht8cEJCM — Elly is crying for gallavich (@mmithebrave) December 30, 2020

It’s the botox for me#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/XE1A2MPHq0 — Alex²⁸ ᐖ|| claims track 3 on Z3🍕 (@SpotsyBuddy) December 30, 2020

me @ fox news right now because nobody insults h and gets away with it #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystylespic.twitter.com/mV80bOEYRp — alyssa (@alyssaxflicker) December 30, 2020

harry styles doesn’t give a shit that you don’t like him wearing a dress. at the end of the day he’s still successful. it’s a fucking piece of fabric get over yourselves. btw harry looks absolutely stunning in a dress. he can wear whatever he wants

#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/b5hjv6P8Dy — a. •⋰˚☆ #TCOE (@94XHABIT) December 30, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]