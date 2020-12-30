comScore

Harry Styles Fans Attack Fox News Guest Host Raymond Arroyo After He Hits the Singer for Wearing Women’s Clothing

By Andrew ShusterDec 30th, 2020, 12:39 pm
Harry Styles fans are going after Fox News host Raymond Arroyo on social media after he criticized the singer for wearing women’s clothing.

While guest-hosting The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday night, Arroyo introduced a segment called “Things to Avoid in 2021,” which included comments taking aim at Styles’ fashion choices.

“Harry Styles, please stick to Armani menswear or at least pants,” said Arroyo. “The gender bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic. You look ridiculous and you’re not breaking any new ground. David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived. And the pearls were a really bad look.”

A fan of the former One Direction singer shared a clip of the segment on Twitter, along with the caption “harrykarma gonna get u.” Indeed it did.

A Styles fan account called “Real Fans Love Harry” told Arroyo his words were “really hurtful and unnecessary,” adding multiple photos of the singer in feminine outfits.

A fan account called “Proud of Harry” told Arroyo to “stop talking nonsense” and insisted that “clothes DO NOT have gender.”

Additional Styles fans attacked Arroyo for everything from his hairline to his masculinity.

Styles made headlines last month when he wore a dress on the cover of Vogue. “I find myself looking at women’s clothes, thinking they’re amazing,” he told the magazine. “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens also attacked Styles for his fashion choices, tweeting last month to “bring back manly men” in response to the singer’s Vogue cover.

Styles later mocked Owens by sharing a photo of himself eating a banana while wearing a blue pantsuit with frills, captioning the image: “Bring back manly men.”

 

See more tweets below of how Styles fans took aim at Arroyo using the hashtag “#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles.”

