Here are All the Stars Mentioned During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Bombshell Trial

It’s no surprise that a high-profile trial would come with a high-profile witness list — and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard is no exception.

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

From Elon Musk to Kate Moss, a number of celebrities have been mentioned throughout the trial, largely during both Depp and Heard’s testimonies.

Some stars were even entered into the former couple’s respective witness lists.

Here’s the full list of stars mentioned during the ongoing bombshell trial, including clips of each moment:

Paul Bettany

While Paul Bettany was named several times during Depp’s testimony, for instance, he never took the stand himself, yet several text exchanges between the two actors still went viral.

“Let’s burn Amber!” Depp texted his friend and former co-star Bettany on June 11, 2013.

“Having thought it through I’m not sure we should burn Amber,” Bettany responded. “She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts?”

Elon Musk

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk briefly dated Heard after her breakup with Depp, and was even named as a witness, but also never took the stand.

Several witnesses, however, named Musk in their testimonies, with Dr. Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist hired by Heard’s legal team, confirming she discussed Musk while evaluating Heard.

James Franco

Depp testified that he suspected Heard was having an affair with James Franco while they were filming The Adderall Diaries together in 2014.

During cross-examination, #JohnnyDepp testified that he suspected that #AmberHeard was having an affair with actor #JamesFranco. Heard and Franco were shooting a movie together at that time. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/MlUe28RWs6 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 21, 2022

Heard later testified that Depp hated Franco and that he kicked her in the back on a private flight when he discovered they were filming a movie together.

WATCH: Heard testifies about her fights with Depp over James Franco. “He hated, hated James Franco,” she tells jurors.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/murfvQ0pL8 — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 5, 2022

“He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene,” she said.

Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hooper, and Billy Bob Thornton

Heard testified that Depp had accused her of having an affair with both The Danish Girl director Tom Hooper and star Eddie Redmayne while filming with them for the movie.

“I got that sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director, and then it was with the actor I was filming with,” Heard said on stand, referring to Hooper and Redmayne.

“We get into an argument. He was accusing me of [sleeping with] Eddie Redmayne,” she added. “He thought I was working with Billy Bob Thornton but I’d already worked with him a year earlier. He was very upset about him.”

Winona Ryder

Heard testified that Depp hit her for the first time when she laughed about his “Wino Forever” tattoo, which he changed from “Winona Forever,” after his split with Winona Ryder.

“I thought, ‘This must be a joke’ because I didn’t know what was going on, just laughing still. I thought he would tell me it’s a joke, but he didn’t. ‘You think you’re funny, bitch?’ He slapped me again,” Heard said. “It was clear it wasn’t a joke anymore and I stopped laughing, but I didn’t know what else to do.”

Vanessa Paradis

Another one of Depp’s exes, Vanessa Paradis, has been mentioned throughout the trial, with Heard claiming she initially kept her relationship with Depp a secret as his split with Paradis was not public yet.

Elton John

At one point in the trial, Depp thanked Elton John for helping him get clean amid his battle with substance abuse.

#JohnnyDepp credited his “dear friend” and singer #EltonJohn for helping him get clean and thanked him in a 2012 text message. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/0HAu7k002r — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 21, 2022

A 2012 text exchange between the two was entered as evidence, and Depp confirmed while on the stand that John helped him get sober.

Christian Carino

Heard’s former talent agent Christian Carino, who also used to date Lady Gaga, took the stand during the trial, claiming Heard tried to amend her relationship with Depp after the divorce filing.

According to the former talent agent for #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp, Heard wanted to fix things with Depp after the divorce filing. He also said he set up a meeting between them at her request. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ljagQYunoy — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 27, 2022

Carino also confirmed at one point that he had discussed Heard’s relationship with Musk:

Kate Moss

Heard referred to the rumor that Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs during her testimony on Thursday, explaining that she feared for her sister’s life during a fight she had with Depp in her sister’s presence.

The @LawCrimeNetwork‘s Angenette Levy and trial attorney Jenny El-Kadi break down the #KateMoss reference #AmberHeard made during her testimony on Thursday. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/eNkYeDK4rV — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 6, 2022

“She threw herself in the line of fire,” Heard said of her sister. “She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait; I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Other stars mentioned include Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa and directors James Wan and Zack Snyder, as text conversations Heard had with them were each entered as evidence.

Exchanges between Heard and CAA head Bryan Lourd were also presented during the trial.

TMZ also reported that emails between Depp and J.K. Rowling, as well as emails between the actor and Jack White, were submitted to the court.

