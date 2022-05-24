Hugh Jackman Blasts Fox News and Facebook for Spreading Misinformation in Simpsons Season Finale

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hugh Jackman performed quite the musical number on The Simpsons season finale, blasting both Fox News and Facebook with some help from Clinton-era Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

In Sunday’s episode, Jackman guest-stars as a janitor working at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, where Homer Simpson is employed as a low-level safety inspector.

Bart Simpson visits the plant during the episode and fantasizes about working a similar job one day, prompting Jackman to give Bart a lesson on the nation’s “vanishing middle class.”

“Hate to burst your bubble kid, but the kind of job your dad has just doesn’t exist anymore,” Jackson says to Bart before bursting into song about the history of the United States economy.

Jackson’s character later elicits some help from Reich, who played himself on Sunday’s episode:

I’m grateful to be able to share this sneak peek of @TheSimpsons season finale, where @RealHughJackman and I team up to tackle inequality and the demise of the middle class. Here’s a sneak peak of the episode. Be sure to tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT this Sunday for the rest! pic.twitter.com/ziu7Mp6ef1 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 19, 2022

“Tax breaks went to CEOS // Never trickling down to average joes // And so it came to pass // Greedy rich men kicked our ass // Fiddling while they burned our middle class,” they sing in unison.

The musical number later went after the spread of misinformation, specifically hitting at Facebook and even showing a Mark Zuckerberg look-a-like hitting a giant red button that reads “death of democracy.”

“Cable news declares we’re doomed // And Facebook feeds our fright // They convince us things were great // When gas was cheap and men were white // So we rally round the crooks // And the creepy and the crass //The vengeful id of our vanishing middle class.”

Homer’s daughter Lisa Simpson joins in at one point, rapping that Bart will “never have the life our flabby dad had, what can he do that a robot can’t?”

“That job you see now needs a Ph.D. / While paying student loans leaves you in poverty / No brand new car / No fancy house / No hot dinners cooked by your stay-at-home spouse / You’re gonna pinch every dollar and cent / And you’ll still have to choose between healthcare and rent,” she continues.

Lisa later asks where angry voters are getting their “cues” from, prompting a Tucker Carlson-like character to pop up on screen and say, “Putin for president, next on Fox News.”

The episode also gave a special shout-out to QAnon, featuring a verse from a mob of older voters.

“We vote for gun nuts and climate deniers / Lunatics from QAnon and con men and liars,” they sing. “They shred our safety net and gut Medicare / But they get our vote because we’re incredibly easy to scare.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

