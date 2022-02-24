Husband of Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Decries Alec Baldwin for Dodging Responsibility: ‘I Was Just So Angry’

Matt Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, largely blamed his wife’s death on Alec Baldwin in his first interview since the Rust shooting.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Hutchins told Hoda Kotb during an interview that aired Thursday on Today.

Hutchins was directly responding to Baldwin’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, in which he insisted he did not “pull the trigger” on the gun that discharged and killed Halyna Hutchins.

“No, no, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them,” Baldwin said.

In October, Halyna Hutchins was killed by a bullet fired from a prop gun Baldwin was holding on the set of Rust near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Hutchins family has since filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the film, claiming that executives were “cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake” and that they ignored “numerous complaints of safety violations.”

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell also sued Baldwin and the film’s producers in November, claiming “Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm.”

Hutchins went on to tell Kotb that he felt “so angry” while watching Baldwin’s interview.

“I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her,” he said.

“But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties,” Hutchins added.

Hutchins also described the moment he heard about the shooting, telling Kotb that his “heart sank right away.”

“It was completely inexplicable to me that it could’ve happened at that moment, and the first thing I thought, I sat down and I said, ‘I have to get my son,’ because I had to be with him,” he said.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com