Giancarlo Esposito Calls Out Anti-Vaxxers in Hollywood: ‘You’re Saying F*ck You to All You Other Human Beings’

Giancarlo Esposito, the acclaimed actor known for roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, and much more, has a message for people in Hollywood who refuse to get vaccinated.

The Hollywood Reporter dove into what it described as a “simmering vaccine war” in Hollywood on Wednesday. Many film and television productions were halted during the pandemic, and now many are back up.

The report highlights anti-vaccine sentiments publicly espoused by Rob Schneider and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright.

Rob Schneider has been fearmongering about the vaccines for months. In July he referred to the vaccines as “unapproved experimental gene therapy.” Somewhat alarmingly, he added, “#2ndAmendmentIsForThis”

Wright, meanwhile, received serious criticism last December for posting an anti-vax video and defended it by saying, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies…Nothing else.”

The report features a frustrated quote from George Clooney saying people against vaccines are being “stupid,” but perhaps no one summed it up more succinctly than Esposito.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” the Mandalorian and Better Call Saul actor says. “[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘Fuck you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

