Jim Carrey Set to Play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey is set to play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, according to Vulture.

The season will debut on Oct. 3, live from New York’s Rockefeller Center for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic sent the cast into quarantine in March.

“You’ll see the same people. I mean, Maya Rudolph is coming back, and Alec [Baldwin] will be back. And Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,” SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels said in an interview with Vulture.

“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels added when asked how he decided to cast Biden. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … Hopefully it’s funny.”

Biden was previously played by former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis, who often returned to the show last season alongside Rudolph’s Kamala Harris.

Michaels also revealed that returning featured players Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman will be joined by three new hires for season 46. Ego Nwodim, who was also a featured player last season, was promoted to repertory player for this upcoming season. The new featured castmembers include UCB alum Lauren Holt, stand-up comedian Punkie Johnson, and former SNL writer Andrew Dismukes.

The show will reportedly start the season with five consecutive shows, and will have a limited studio audience once they return, and will work closely with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

