Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘QAnon Nuts’ Who Waited Hours to See JFK Jr. Return from the Dead: ‘The Country is Getting Crazier by the Minute’

Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked the herd of QAnon conspiracy theorists who gathered in Dallas expecting to see John F. Kennedy Jr. return from the dead.

“You know, the country is getting crazier by the minute,” Kimmel said on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “In Dallas today, hundreds of these QAnon nuts gathered in Dealey Plaza to witness the triumphant return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who you may recall is dead — he died in a plane crash in 1999.”

The host went on to explain that one of the more insane QAnon conspiracy theories states that Q might actually be JFK Jr. — who is still alive and working as a secret agent of Donald Trump.

“The renaissance of JFK Jr. is an increasingly popular cornerstone of the QAnon conspiracy theory,” Rolling Stone’s Steven Monacelli and EJ Dickson reported from Dallas. “The theory postulates that JFK Jr. has been in hiding for years and will eventually reveal himself as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election.”

Kimmel played a clip from Tuesday’s gathering, in which someone speaking to the crowd promised, “Any minute now, the big reveal.”

“You’re gonna find this hard to believe: He didn’t show,” Kimmel cracked. “Can you imagine how rude that is? All those people thought JFK Jr. was coming to see them in Dallas! And even if he did come, do you think he would be on your side?!”

The host then shared that “some of these bananas” also thought former President John F. Kennedy was also going to appear at the rally, despite the fact that he would be 104-years-old even if he truly were still alive today.

“Why not bring back Abraham Lincoln too while we’re at it?” Kimmel joked. “So, neither JFK showed up, but rather than saying, ‘Ok we were wrong this was crazy,’ they immediately came up with a new prediction, claiming the Kennedys and other ‘deceased’ celebrities would show themselves at a Rolling Stones concert in Dallas later tonight.”

“I guess Charlie Watts is back with the band, I don’t know,” he continued. “This is like Linus waiting for the great pumpkin, but without the charm.”

Watch above, via ABC.

