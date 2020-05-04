John Krasinski has given every other TV host a run for their money these last few weeks with his quarantine show Some Good News. This week he brought in some very big names for students unable to have normal graduation ceremonies this year.

The episode featured some fun cameos from Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds before even getting to the main event.

Krasinski set up a special little graduation ceremony for students at home, featuring a montage of class speakers before bringing out some big commencement speakers.

He surprised students with conversations with none other than Steven Spielberg, Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, and even Oprah Winfrey.

You can watch the episode above.

