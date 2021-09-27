John Oliver Blasts Jen Psaki for Pinning Border Patrol’s ‘Despicable’ Treatment of Haitian Migrants on the Horses

John Oliver went after White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her response to the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian migrants in del Rio, TX.

After addressing The View’s Covid-19 fiasco last week, during which two hosts were minutes away from exposing Vice President Kamala Harris to the coronavirus, Oliver went on to highlight the now-viral videos of migrants attempting to cross the border into the United States.

The migrants, who were primarily Haitian, were met with border patrol agents on horseback who seemed to use their reins as whips.

One U.S. Border Patrol agent was also caught on video — by Al Jazeera English correspondent John Holman — calling the migrants’ country “shit.”

“Really? You’re gonna call their country shit? Because they just got here, and you’re not making a great case for this one,” Oliver cracked on Monday’s Last Week Tonight. “So far, 100 percent of their experience in America has involved a belligerent man dressed as a party city park ranger screaming at them on horseback.”

Oliver went on to highlight Psaki’s response to the videos during a CBS Mornings interview, during which she said the actions displayed in those videos do not represent America or “who the Biden-Harris administration is”

“Well, hold on. ‘Cause saying ‘this is not who we are’ about White people chasing Black people on horses is a bit of a stretch. Historically, we’ve been yes-and-ing that idea since 1619,” Oliver said. “If you listed the top three things that make America America, it’d be regional sandwich differences, flyovers at halftime, and White people chasing Black people while on horseback. I’m not saying that’s what made America great. Just what made America America.”

Oliver continued to blast Psaki’s response by pointing out that the Biden-Harris administration sent thousands of migrants back to a nation “that’s recently suffered an earthquake and a presidential assassination with no clear rationale for how those decisions were made.”

“That is despicable,” Oliver added of how the agents treated the migrants while sending them home, as their hands, feet, and waists were allegedly chained on the airplane back to Haiti. “It feels that the Biden administration is far more focused on ‘seeming’ better when it comes to immigration than actually ‘being’ better.”

The host later called out Psaki for announcing the Biden administration’s solution to the handling of migrants by border patrol agents on horseback, as the press secretary ensure reporters the U.S. “would no longer be using horses in Del Rio.”

“i promised him this joke was finished” is it though john oliver? we would love to hear your unfiltered thoughts of adam driver’s burberry ad pic.twitter.com/zaYsJ6qeUm — M 🌙 (@m_bee4) September 27, 2021

“Hold on — are you implying it was all the horsies’ fault? Because, if I may quote myself after watching Burberry’s recent ad: if you’re only focusing on the horses, you’re missing a lot,” Oliver cracked, referencing his celebrity crush Adam Driver’s recent shirtless Burberry ad.

“Look, the Biden administration promised a big shift when it comes to how we treat migrants at the border, but eight months in, where is it? All of this is emblematic of a larger confusion, with one White House official even saying, ‘I don’t know what our immigration strategy is at all,'” he continued. “But we badly need one, and soon. Because we’re currently sending vulnerable people back into harm’s way. And it’s past time for this administration to stop simply telling people who we are, and start fucking showing them.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com