John Oliver ended this season of Last Week Tonight by literally blowing up 2020.

Before the host cursed out this year, telling it to “get fucked,” he tackled the 2020 election and President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede — for the second week in a row.

He noted that the Trump campaign has lost almost all of their lawsuits regarding this election. Oliver also pointed out that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the government that Trump helped form, stated, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Oliver later went off on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for promising a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“What the fuck are you talking about? You’re the secretary of state,” Oliver said. “You’re supposed to forcefully denounce kooks.”

The host went on to mock Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for her anonymous “poll worker” stunt, and continue to blast Trump for destroying lives.

“So many of us have lost loved ones—either because you can no longer square your love for them with their love for him, or because they fell down a mind-melting rabbit hole of conspiracy theories that he happily perpetuated, or because he let a deadly virus run wild and it fucking killed them,” the host said of Trump’s presidency.

“And now, as a parting gift to the country, Trump is somehow managing to divide us even further, while also hobbling his successor at the worst possible time, which is absolutely unforgivable,” he added. “And yes, the fact that Trump won’t be president next year is good—it’s really good—but there is a lot of work to do, and at least in the short term, things are going to suck for a while, but we have to try to repair this damage.”

Later on Sunday’s episode, after a tense conversation with Adam Driver, during which the Marriage Story star called Oliver out for continuously making lewd and sexual comments at his expense, the host really showed 2020 just how horrible it’s been.

Similarly to his finale four years ago, during which he blew up a 2016 sign after showing a montage of people saying “fuck 2016,” Oliver walked his viewers through the worst moments of 2020.

Oliver reminded viewers of the Australian wildfires, the pandemic, unemployment rates and evictions, and of those we’ve lost, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chadwick Boseman, and Kobe Bryant.

“For fuck’s sake, 2020 made me learn who Carole Baskin is,” Oliver added of the Tiger King star. “It made set up a Google alert for Carole Baskin, so I’d immediately know if she was ever convicted of that thing we’re all pretty sure she did.”

The host then revealed he was no longer in what he refers to as his “white void” but instead in front of a giant 2020 sign.

“Fuck you 2020,” he said before blowing the year up. “Get fucked.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

