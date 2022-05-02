John Oliver Doesn’t Mind If ‘Disney Pays More In Taxes’ But Not Through ‘Dipsh*t’ Ron DeSantis

Comedian John Oliver said during his show on Sunday that he doesn’t mind if Disney pays more in taxes – just not through Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whom he called a “dipsh*t” for stripping its status as a special district in response to its opposition to the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

Oliver, like other critics, called the bill “Don’t Say Gay” even though the law doesn’t include those words nor prohibit K-3 teachers from saying the word “gay.”

Disney has been part of the Reedy Creek Improvement District which acts as an independent entity, having its own water, fire, sanitation and other services.

“Yeah, it’s true, in the part of Central Florida where Disney World is, the company technically functions as a self-contained government providing essential services, except, crucially, a morgue,” said Oliver. “Why? Because no one, look at me, no one has ever died at Disney, and no one will ever at Disney. Do you hear me? There is no f*cking morgue at Disney. Nod if you understand me. Very good.”

Stewart went on to remark that “DeSantis didn’t really think this through” and cited “experts pointing out that the law may actually violate the contract clause of the Florida Constitution.”

“Also Florida State law requires the county assumes the district’s debt when it is dissolved, which could mean that Orange and Osceola counties, where the district is, inherit upward of $1 billion in bond debt,” he said. “So it is no wonder that there are real concerns about all the potential disruption here. Thankfully, DeSantis had some reassuring words.”

Oliver then played a soundbite of DeSantis saying, “We’re gonna take care of all that. Don’t worry … we have everything thought out. Don’t let anyone tell you that somehow Disney‘s going to get a tax cut out of this. They’re going to pay more taxes as a result of it.”

“Okay, there is just nothing more immediately off-putting than someone starting a sentence with ‘Don’t worry,’” mocked Oliver. “It sounds like a frat boy trying to reason with the cops after a noise complaint: ‘Don’t worry, man. We’re gonna take care of all of that. We got everything thought out. You guys want a beer or something? You wanna hang out?’”

Moments later, Oliver said, “Do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No I don’t. That would be a good thing. I don’t love that it might happen not through meaningful tax reform but on the whim of one right-wing dipshit who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment. But hey, ends, means, what are you gonna do?”

Watch above, via HBO.

