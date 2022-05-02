Florida Governor Ron DeSantis casually referred to President Joe Biden as ‘Brandon’ during a recent interview.

During Monday’s episode of The Truth with Lisa Boothe, DeSantis took a shot at the president as part of a larger rant about what he perceives to be the nation’s ills.

“I think we’ve got a lot of problems in the country. I think you look at some of these big institutions, we see with corporate America, big tech censorship, we see our bureaucracy totally out of control. Obviously, Brandon in the White House is a total disaster,” DeSantis said.

“Stand for the right things, but show courage, show backbone and not back down from these people, if we back down, they’re gonna steamroll us!” he continued. “I think in Florida, we’ve been willing to stand time after time,

when it gets hot, when we’re facing the fire and we do not back down.”

Host Lisa Boothe replied, “I feel like we should end it with a Let’s go Brandon.”

“You know, it’s funny, the media doesn’t like that when you say Brandon,” the governor replied. “But what I tell them is, as long as he’s treating my state the way he is, stiffing seniors of relief from disasters, not doing anything to lower gas prices, allowing all these illegals across the border, as long as he’s doing that, he’s Brandon to me.”

Listen above via The Truth with Lisa Boothe.

