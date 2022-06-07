Johnny Depp Thanks His ‘Unwavering Supporters,’ Pledges to ‘Move Forward’ in First TikTok Video

Johnny Depp joined TikTok shortly after his bombshell trial win, and his first video is for the fans.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” he wrote in the caption of his first TikTok video, shared less than a week after a jury largely sided with him in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

The video features clips of Depp waving to supporters outside of the Fairfax County Courtroom as he smokes a hand-rolled cigarette from the back of a black SUV.

Depp’s first TikTok, set to Love Joys’ “Stranger,” also shows the actor on stage during his United Kingdom performances with Jeff Beck.

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” Depp’s caption added.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

According to Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon, Heard has since responded to Depp’s video via a spokesperson:

Statement in response to Depp’s recent TikTok message to his fans.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Spokesperson for #AmberHeard — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 7, 2022

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” the statement reads. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com