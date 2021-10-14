Jonah Hill Asks Fans to Stop Commenting on His Body: ‘It’s Not Helpful and Doesn’t Feel Good’

Johan Hill has asked his fans to stop commenting on his body, adding that it “doesn’t feel good.”

Hill made the request Wednesday night, sharing a straightforward and polite post to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote in what seems like a Notes App screenshot. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

The post earned an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow stars, many commenting heart emojis and words of encouragement.

Hill’s sister Beanie Feldstein also praised her brother with an applause emoji filled comment while SZA replied, “Absolutely love you. Thank you!”

The Superbad star has spoken out about being the target of body-shaming before, taking to Instagram to share his insecurities after the Daily Mail posted photographs of the actor surfing in Malibu, California.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote in a February Instagram caption. “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

“This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post,'” he added. “It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

In August, Hill also shared a photo of a new body positive tattoo, which reads, “Body Love” and includes a drawing similar to the logo for water sports apparel company Body Glove.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com