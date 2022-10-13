JP Morgan Shuts Down Kanye West’s Bank Account, Candace Owens Says

JP Morgan Chase allegedly cut ties with Kanye West following weeks of headline-making comments, according to an associate of the controversial rapper and designer.

Daily Wire host Candace Owens, who has defended West over his anti-Semitic tweets that saw him banned from social media platforms, claimed on Twitter the bank told West he was getting the boot.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

The screenshot appeared to be taken from an email from JP Morgan Chase with a notice that the company would move forward in severing their banking connection to West and his fashion label Yeezy.

Owens blacked out two names of Yeezy employees for privacy reasons.

“We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A (the “Bank”) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

The notice gave West and his company until November 21st to find another bank with which to do business.

According to Business Insider, West could not be reached for comment and JP Morgan Chase declined to comment on the situation.

This news comes after a headline-making week for West. After wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week alongside Candace Owens, drawing outrage from the fashion industry, he appeared for a wild interview with Tucker Carlson. He was subsequently suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for anti-Semitic posts.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” he wrote on Twitter.

