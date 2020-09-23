Director Judd Apatow accused President Donald Trump of being a “murderer” who’s smarter than he lets on at his rallies, especially when it comes to his knowledge of the coronavirus.

“Trump pretends to be the funny, dumb outrageous guys at his Nazi rallies but we heard him with Woodward,” Apatow tweeted Wednesday. “He was sharp. He knew the facts. He chose to ignore them and let tens of thousands die. This is a character. He is a murderer, not an entertaining politician. He is death.”

Apatow’s tweet was in response to a clip from Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, during which he mocked public health measures that Democratic governors have implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19. “You can’t give your wife a kiss, you gotta wear a mask,” the president joked during his speech. “The only thing you’re allowed to do is protest.”

Bob Woodward released audio earlier this month of Trump admitting to downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus. In the tapes, which were recorded during an interview for Woodward’s new book Rage, Trump admitted he knew that the virus is airborne, impacts young people and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

Trump has taken a very different stance on the virus publicly. As recently as Monday night, the president alleged at his rally in Ohio that when it comes to young people, the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody.” His comments came as the United States surpassed a death toll of 200,000.

After one of Apatow’s followers took issue with him calling Trump “sharp,” the comedy filmmaker responded, “Obviously he is inept and not a smart man, but he knew the facts. He wasn’t misinformed. This is important. They strategized. They decided to be the party that didn’t believe in medicine that wanted to look like they were all for opening up the country. They let everyone die.”

