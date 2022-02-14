Kanye West Demands Page Six Stop Using Bad Photos of Him: ‘That Whole Office Would Die to Go on a Date’

Kanye West took aim at Page Six in a flurry of Instagram posts shared over the weekend.

West, now legally known as Ye, largely hit at Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson during his posting spree, yet made sure to save some vitriol for others he felt had done him wrong.

In a now-deleted post praising news website the Shade Room for consistently showing him support, West accused Page Six of “using bad photos” of him in its articles.

“PAGE SIX STOP USING BAD PHOTOS OF ME YALL THAT WHOLE OFFICE WOULD DIE TO GO ON A DATE,” West exclaimed, concluding an all-caps caption that had nothing to do with the topic.

Ouch.

At another point in the Instagram caption, shared on Super Bowl Sunday, West noted that the media does not comment on “how sweaty” the athletes get during the game, or on “how much pain they suffered in that game.”

“It’s all about taking home that trophy so when I get on my gram I’m not afraid to get sweaty or take a hit for my family,” he added. “This is not a rant this is called freedom of speech.”

West also called out Jeff Bezos, claiming that the billionaire does not have as much influence as he does despite owning the Wall Street Journal.

Bezos does not own the Wall Street Journal, but he did buy the Washington Post for $250 million in August 2013.

“I am a form of media Bezos bought the Wall Street Journal and will still never have this level of influence no matter how many dinners he does with my wife and Sketer,” he wrote in the punctuation-free caption.

Read the full caption below:

THANKS SHADE ROOM FOR ALWAYS SHOWING LOVE THANK YOU FOR HELPING ME TO CONTROL MY OWN NARRATIVE AND NOT WRITING ME OFF WHEN A TEAM WINS THE SUPER BOWL WE DON’T COMMENT ON HOW SWEATY THEY GOT OR HOW MUCH PAIN THEY SUFFERED IN THAT GAME ITS ABOUT TAKING HOME THAT TROPHY SO WHEN I GET ON MY GRAM IM NOT AFRAID TO GET SWEATY OR TAKE A HIT FOR MY FAMILY THIS IS NOT A RANT THIS IS CALLED FREEDOM OF SPEECH I AM A FORM OF MEDIA BEZOS BOUGHT THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND WILL STILL NEVER HAVE THIS LEVEL OF INFLUENCE NO MATTER HOW MANY DINNERS HE DOES WITH MY WIFE AND SKETER AND PAGE SIX STOP USING BAD PHOTOS OF ME YALL THAT WHOLE OFFICE WOULD DIE TO GO ON A DATE

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com