Kanye West Urinates on Grammy, Doxxes Forbes Editor in Twitter Tirade

By Charlie NashSep 16th, 2020, 2:48 pm

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West urinated on one of his Grammy awards and doxxed the editor of Forbes during his most recent Twitter meltdown.

Among his 150-plus tweets so far on Wednesday — most of which were about or directed towards the music industry and the way it deals with musician contracts — West posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy and posted the phone number of Forbes editor Randall Lane.

The Forbes tweet was quickly removed.

In other tweets, West asked fellow musician Bono for a retweet, attacked Universal Music Group, and posted dozens of pages of his record label contracts in an effort to reacquire ownership of his record masters.

“EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED… STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN,” he declared. “I WILL NOT STOP… I PROMISE YOU… IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL.”

West — who reportedly met with President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner last month — has become known in recent years for his long Twitter rants.

In July, following a lengthy Twitter rant during which West called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un,” West’s wife Kim Kardashian published a statement on his bipolar disorder.

