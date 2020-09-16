Rapper Kanye West urinated on one of his Grammy awards and doxxed the editor of Forbes during his most recent Twitter meltdown.

Among his 150-plus tweets so far on Wednesday — most of which were about or directed towards the music industry and the way it deals with musician contracts — West posted a video of himself urinating on a Grammy and posted the phone number of Forbes editor Randall Lane.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The Forbes tweet was quickly removed.

In other tweets, West asked fellow musician Bono for a retweet, attacked Universal Music Group, and posted dozens of pages of his record label contracts in an effort to reacquire ownership of his record masters.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

💩 this is my daughters favorite emoji… she’ll be able to do nothing but put emojis up for the rest of her life because my children will own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED… STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN,” he declared. “I WILL NOT STOP… I PROMISE YOU… IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL.”

EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

We’ve gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve … they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos … but we don’t own our masters 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West — who reportedly met with President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner last month — has become known in recent years for his long Twitter rants.

In July, following a lengthy Twitter rant during which West called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un,” West’s wife Kim Kardashian published a statement on his bipolar disorder.

Kim Kardashian’s statement just posted to her Instagram stories is well worth reading. pic.twitter.com/XV9mIZvTlt — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) July 22, 2020

