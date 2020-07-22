Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to speak publicly regarding her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder for the first time — following his late-night Twitter rants and appearance announcing a presidential bid.

The reality star and businesswoman broke her silence on her husband’s mental health in response to West’s Twitter rant — since deleted — in which he called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed the Kardashians were trying to force him into psychiatric treatment. West also wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that he has been “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian, accusing his wife and her mother of “white supremacy.”

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram story, addressing West’s recent behavior.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of my children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the person is a minor.”

Kardashian also addressed those who are unaware of the mental illness and urged them not to be judgmental and to recognize the journey to help can be difficult.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she said. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the personal loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is highlighted by his bipolar disorder.”

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions. Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas,” she added before urging the media to be empathetic and compassionate.

West announced a bid for the presidency earlier this month in a tweet that read, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION.” He has since tweeted that he will “focus on the music now.”

