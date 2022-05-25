Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down the Stairs While Testifying in Defamation Trial

Kate Moss took the stand on Wednesday during the defamation trial between actors and ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The British supermodel was called up by Depp’s team after Heard, in testimony earlier this month, referred to the rumor that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs during their relationship.

The @LawCrimeNetwork‘s Angenette Levy and trial attorney Jenny El-Kadi break down the #KateMoss reference #AmberHeard made during her testimony on Thursday. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/eNkYeDK4rV — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 6, 2022

“She was trying to get Johnny to stop,” Heard said of her sister. “Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her… I don’t hesitate and wait; I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Calling in from Gloucestershire in England, Moss denied the rumor during a video testimony on Tuesday.

Depp’s attorney asked Moss if she visited the GoldenEye in Jamaica while in a relationship with the actor, later questioning if “anything happened” while at the resort.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss said. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

The attorney then asked if Depp had pushed Moss down the stairs in anyway.

“No,” she replied, later confirming that Depp had never pushed, kicked, or throw her down any staircase.

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

Watch above, via Law&Crime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com