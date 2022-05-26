Kevin Spacey Charged with Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, according to the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, in a statement. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

The CPS statement later reminded those concerned that “criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Buzzfeed News reporter David Mack shared the statement on Twitter, noting that the alleged incidents occurred in 2005, 2008, and 2013.

Each alleged assault occurred in London around the same time Spacey directed a play called Complicit at the city’s Old Vic theatre.

One of Spacey’s accusers, Harry Dreyfuss, had previously penned a column for Buzzfeed, claiming Spacey groped him in 2008 while his father Richard Dreyfuss was starring in the play.

The Old Vic theatre later revealed it received 20 personal testimonies claiming Spacey engaged in alleged inappropriate behavior while he directed the play between 2004 and 2015.

