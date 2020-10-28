

Khloe Kardashian tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year. The news has been revealed in a teaser for Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The footage from the new episode of the E! reality show kicks off with Kim Kardashian West saying, “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she’s so sick.”

Kardashian West continues, “And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, then reveals that she “jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call trying to find somebody that could help her.”

A horse-voiced Kardashian is then seen recording herself from bed, saying, “Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.” The reality star reveals that her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes and the “craziest headache.”

“Let me tell you, that shit is real,” adds Kardashian. “But we’re all gonna get through this.” She then advised people to “follow orders” before concluding, “May God bless us all.”

The new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on E!

Watch the teaser above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]