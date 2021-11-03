Lady Gaga Opens Up About ‘Psychological Difficulty’ She Faced While Filming House of Gucci

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lady Gaga has opened up about the “psychological difficulty” she faced while filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci.

During a recent interview for British Vogue’s December cover story, Gaga revealed that she “lived” as her character and real-life figure Patrizia Reggiani for a year and a half.

“And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” Gaga said, adding, “I never broke. I stayed with her.”

Even while the cameras were off, Gaga stuck with Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house, portrayed by Adam Driver.

“I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming,” she revealed. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked.”

Gaga revealed that she was sometimes unable to differentiate between filming and the real world, sharing, “I thought I was on a movie set.”

Salma Hayek, who portrays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the upcoming film also spoke to Vogue about Gaga’s performance, calling her work process “delicious madness.

“It’s very glamorous,” she said of the movie, adding, “Very glitzy, and very few times I have seen that level of passion with an actor.”

“She really committed,” Hayek added of Gaga. “It was a fascinating thing. She was magical. A genius.”

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com